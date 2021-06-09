On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, Dad Anil Kapoor Writes 'To The Girl Who Chases Her Dreams'. We're Not Crying, You Are

Anil and Sunita Kapoor in a throwback with Sonam (courtesy anilskapoor)

On Sonam Kapoor's 36th birthday, the most adorable birthday greeting arrived from her dad Anil Kapoor. He took a trip down memory lane and compiled some of his favourite dad-memories from Sonam's childhood. Anil Kapoor's message to Sonam will indeed make you go aww: "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... Sonam, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favourite things about you," he wrote.

The Kapoors always celebrate birthdays and anniversaries together at their Mumbai residence - we know this from the photos they share. But this time, Sonam is away from her family on her birthday - she and Anand are currently in London and couldn't fly back because of the pandemic situation. In his post, Anil Kapoor wrote that he missed them very much: "I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!"

Here's how Sonam responded in the comments section: "Love you so, so much daddy. Miss you more than anything else."

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja made Sonam Kapoor's birthday special with this loved-up post: "Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper," he wrote.

Anil and Sunita Kapoor are also parents to daughter Rhea, who is a stylist, and son Harshvardhan, who too is an actor. In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019 movie The Zoya Factor.