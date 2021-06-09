On Sonam Kapoor's Birthday, Anand Ahuja Shares Pic Of His Wallpaper

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor in a loved-up pic (courtesy anandahuja)

Highlights Anand Ahuja wished Sonam with a special post

He also surprised Sonam with an Instagram filter

"You're the only wallpaper I need!" Anand wrote for Sonam

For Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, every day is phenomenal. The couple are currently in London, where Sonam is celebrating her 36th birthday today. And Sonam Kapoor's birthday means, a heart-warming post from Anand Ahuja, who shared a glimpse of his phone wallpaper on Instagram. The reason being, Sonam's love for wallpapers. "I know how much you love wallpapers - well you're the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper," Anand captioned his birthday post for Sonam. The wallpaper is a stunning black and white photo of the couple - needless to say Sonam looks gorgeous in the click.

The birthday girl dropped this comment on Anand Ahuja's post: "Hahahahaha, love you so much."

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja also arranged for a special surprise on Sonam's birthday. It's a birthday-special filter for Sonam, a glimpse of which he shared on his Instagram. "You copied my idea," said Sonam, who too had got special Instagram filters made on Anand Ahuja's birthday.

Anand Ahuja's mother Priya Ahuja also sent this greeting to Sonam on her birthday: "Just as you brighten our days with love and laughter, may each and every moment of your special day be filled with the same joy and happiness."

Sonam Kapoor's birthday was also made special by an adorable wish from her father Anil Kapoor. Sharing a bunch of throwback photos, Anil Kapoor wrote: "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... Sonam, watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You're strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favourite things about you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat wedding in Mumbai in 2018. The couple shuttle between London and India through the year and often trend for setting major couple goals.