"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi" From Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy And Family

We got a glimpse of Allu Arjun and family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations through Sneha Reddy's Instagram post. Sneha Reddy posted pictures from the fam-jam. In of the pictures, she and husband Allu Arjun can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Another click features daughter Arha engaging in a puja. She captioned the post, "May Lord Ganesha fill your home with joy, peace and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." Allu Arjun also shared a small snippet from his Ganesh Chaturthi festivities on X (earlier known as Twitter). He simply added a heart emoji. No caption needed.

Allu Arjun posted this video on X:

This is what Sneha Reddy posted:

Last month, Allu Arjun and family went hiking. Sneha Reddy shared pictures from the family holiday on social media and she wrote, "Lost in the archives." This is the post we are talking about:

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got engaged in 2010 and married in a grand ceremony in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ayaan in 2014. In 2016, they welcomed their daughter, Allu Arha.

In terms of work, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa - The Rule, which has been written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the film is slated to release in theatres this year. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the first part of film at the 69th National Film Awards last year.