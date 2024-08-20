Viral: Allu Arjun Shakes Hands With Fans At Hyderabad Cafe

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently spotted visiting a cafe in Hyderabad by a social media user. In a video, which has now gone viral, Allu Arjun was seen casually stepping out of his car and walking to a nearby cafe. Dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts with his hair up in a ponytail, the actor was seen greeting people at the cafe with a handshake, leaving fans in awe with his approachable and down-to-earth nature.

Earlier, Telugu actor Allu Arjun extended a helping hand to the people of Wayanad. He has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. On Sunday, Allu Arjun shared a note on Instagram expressing his concern. The note read, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength.” Sharing the note, the Telugu superstar said, “Praying for the safety and strength of the people of Kerala." Over 290 people have died and 200 are still missing after devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad. Over 80,000 square metres of land slipped and the debris flowed for about 8 kilometres along the Iruvaiphuzha river.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa: The Rule. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.