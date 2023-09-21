To Birthday Girl Kareena Kapoor, Wishes From Her Jaane Jaans Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika-Amrita Arora

Karisma shared this image. (Courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Happy Birthday, Kareena Kapoor. The actress turns 43 today. To mark her special day, Kareena jetted off to an undisclosed location with husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons – Jeh and Taimur. Of course, Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, joined her. Courtesy: the midnight celebration pictures. Actress Karisma Kapoor has shared an adorable throwback image to extend her warmest wishes. The photo featured little Kareena and Karisma – dressed in red and white frocks – striking a pose for the camera. In the caption, Karisma wrote, “Always by your side because you're simply the best [red hearts] love you mostest. Happy birthday, sister.”

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's birthday notes for their BFF Kareena Kapoor came with a Jaane Jaan connection. FYI: Kareena Kapoor made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is streaming on Netflix.

Sharing a series of throwback images, Amrita Arora wrote, “Beebo KP (Kya plan)today ?? Are you napping? What's lunch? What's dinner? May your inquisition never stop. Happy birthday my beautiful jaane jaan, gonna spend today watching you on Netflix! Come back soon! Love you so muchhh. Kareena Kapoor Khan. And may we always have the best laughs to inside jokes.”

Malaika Arora dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Malaika Arora posted a photograph of herself and Kareena – from their London vacation last year – on Instagram Stories. “Happy birthday sabki Jaane Jaan…our beautiful bebo Kareena Kapoor Khan may always be surrounded by love, vino, pizza, pasta, champagne and us [red heart and smiley emoji] Love you,” read the caption.

Now, check out Natasha Poonawalla's birthday wish for “queen” Kareena Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt also wished Kareena Kapoor aka “the ultimate queen” on her special day. The birthday message was accompanied by a photograph of the two divas clicked at Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Soha Ali Khan shared some unseen images of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh. She wrote, “Happy birthday bebo bhabhi (sister-in-law)! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it…missing you but see you soon!”

Kareena Kapoor is known for films like Jab We Met, Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Ashoka, 3 Idiots, and Heroine among others.