Inside Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Sister Karisma By Her Side

Kareena with Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebration photos are all things nice. Kareena Kapoor, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today, kick-started the festivities last night with her sister Karisma by her side. On her Instagram stories, Karisma shared glimpses from the actress' birthday festivities. In one of the shots, the birthday girl can be seen posing with her cake. In an other shot, she is seen posing with Karisma. Kareena looked stunning as ever in a yellow kaftan that she paired with matching bottoms. "Happy birthday to my lifeline," Karisma wrote for Kareena. "Birthday girl," she captioned another picture.

See the pictures shared by Karisma Kapoor here:

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

"Our Jaane Jaan, happy birthday," read the text on Kareena Kapoor's cake. She stars in a movie called Jaane Jaan that releases today.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will release today on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.