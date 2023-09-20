Kareena Kapoor's 'Incredible' Jaane Jaan Journey, With Help From Husband Saif Ali Khan, Sons Taimur And Jeh

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor can't keep calm as her Netflix debut with "moody thriller" Jaane Jaan is all set to release on Thursday, the 21st, which also happens to be the actor's 43rd birthday. On that note, a day before the big day, Kareena Kapoor treated her fans to a collage of unseen pictures and videos, featuring those who helped her get into the character of Maya with ease. They included her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh obviously. Sharing the short video, Kareena Kapoor simply wrote, "I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it's finally coming to you tomorrow… So on the eve of Jaane Jaan release …I wanted to share what an incredible journey it's been. I absolutely loved playing Maya, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others attended a screening of Jaane Jaan held In Mumbai. Actor Vijay Varma attended the event with his girlfriend Tamannaah, while Kareena Kapoor, who flew out of Mumbai a few days back could not make it to the event.

See some pictures from the star-studded night:

Earlier, during the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor revealed the advice her husband Saif Ali Khan had given to her before the filming of the movie alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena said, "Saif had told me to wipe away the attitude. He told me they are supremely talented and have the ability to improvise the dialogues. He told me you better be on your toes. I replied to him that I would be like a student in the school. To this, Saif said to me ‘Stop being a backbencher in the school. I was constantly watching them how they work.”

Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh is based on The Devotion of Suspect X, the 2005 bestselling novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo. The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.