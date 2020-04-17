'Hang In There, World': Priyanka Chopra Reminds Us There's Light At The End Of A Tunnel

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra's latest post on social media serves as the perfect source of motivation we need amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress, who always inspires her fans to stay positive, shared a motivational post on Friday and urged her fans to look forward to better days because "there's always a light at the end of the tunnel." Priyanka shared a sun-kissed photo of hers on her Instagram account and accompanied it with a short message for the "world" that read: "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there, world." In the selfie, the actress looks flawless. She can be seen sporting a grey-coloured sleeveless dress and minimal make-up.

Priyanka Chopra, who is a member of Global Citizen, is a part of the virtual concert that will take place on Saturday. One World: Together At Home concert, organised by Global Citizen and WHO in collaboration with Lady Gaga, will help raise funds for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Shah Rukh Khan is also a part of it.

Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: https://t.co/Fqcpbtkt0cpic.twitter.com/nD5YhxicRx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Bollywood with 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, in which she co-starred with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. She has since then appeared in a number of critically acclaimed films like Dom, Fashion, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do and Agneepath. She was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. Her career in Hollywood started with American thriller series Quantico, in which she played the lead role. Priyanka went on to feature in Seth Gordon's action-comedy Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She has also starred in A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in her kitty.