Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Action Films: "Love What Tom Cruise And Akshay Kumar Do, But I Can't Hang Off A Plane"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the lead. In an interaction with India Today, the actress spoke about how much she enjoys doing action, but she has limitations. However, she would not 'have the courage' to jump off a plane like Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar.

Priyanka Chopra recently praised Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar for being excellent in performing action stunts.

She told India Today, "I love what Tom Cruise and Akshay Kumar do. They're good at that. But, I don't think I have the courage to hang off a plane that's taking off or doing that kind of stuff."

Giving a shout out to the incredible stunt team on the sets of Heads of State, Priyanka said, "But, I do love being a part of big mega movies. We do stand on the shoulders of so many people - there's a massive stunt team that made me do all the things that I did. There are wires, mats and lots of them. So, it is the magic of the movies."

About Heads Of State

The story revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who get stranded in hostile territory. Priyanka plays an MI6 agent who is on a mission to save both these world leaders and bring down a global conspiracy.

Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in supporting roles. The film marks a reunion between John Cena and Idris Elba after the release of The Suicide Squad in 2021.

Heads of State will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on July 2 exclusively on Prime Video.

Other Projects

Priyanka Chopra also has SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, The Bluff, and Citadel Season 2 to look forward to.