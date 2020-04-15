Shah Rukh Khan, Working From Home, Tweets Reminder For Next Project. Priyanka Chopra's There Too

Highlights
- "I'm standing in solidarity with Global Citizen and WHO," tweeted SRK
- The concert is being hosted in collaboration with Lady Gaga
- The concert will include Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney
Shah Rukh Khan is constantly doing his bit in the worldwide fight against the novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor is part of the much talked-about virtual concert, organised by Global Citizen and WHO in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The celebrity studded virtual concert has been organised to help raise funds for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund help healthcare workers in turn. On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh reminded his fans about the concert on April 18 with a tweet. "Health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with Global Citizen and WHO for One World: Together At Home - a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in," Shah Rukh tweeted.
Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome - a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rlpic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020
Meanwhile, actress and Global Citizen member Priyanka Chopra is also part of the One World: Together At Home concert. "Just 4 more days till I join Global Citizen for One World: Together At Home. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances," she tweeted recently.
Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: https://t.co/Fqcpbtkt0cpic.twitter.com/nD5YhxicRx— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2020
The impressive line-up of participants include the likes of Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Chris Marin, Lizzo and of course Lady Gaga. The One World: Together At Home event will also have appearances by David Bekham, Idris Elba, who is currently in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
We're excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians - all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh pledged donations to four relief funds including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation. Priyanka, who is in the US with husband Nick Jonas, has extended her support to relief funds such as PM-CARES, UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.