Shah Rukh Khan, Working From Home, Tweets Reminder For Next Project. Priyanka Chopra's There Too

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights "I'm standing in solidarity with Global Citizen and WHO," tweeted SRK

The concert is being hosted in collaboration with Lady Gaga

The concert will include Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney

Shah Rukh Khan is constantly doing his bit in the worldwide fight against the novel coronavirus. The 54-year-old actor is part of the much talked-about virtual concert, organised by Global Citizen and WHO in collaboration with Lady Gaga. The celebrity studded virtual concert has been organised to help raise funds for WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund help healthcare workers in turn. On Wednesday morning, Shah Rukh reminded his fans about the concert on April 18 with a tweet. "Health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with Global Citizen and WHO for One World: Together At Home - a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in," Shah Rukh tweeted.

Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That's why I'm standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome - a one-night special event on April 18. Find out how and when you can tune in: https://t.co/UlyDDSy7Rlpic.twitter.com/SOVmaF86ps — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, actress and Global Citizen member Priyanka Chopra is also part of the One World: Together At Home concert. "Just 4 more days till I join Global Citizen for One World: Together At Home. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances," she tweeted recently.

Just 4 more days till I join @glblctzn for One World: #TogetherAtHome. The historic special will include leading global health experts and performances in support of @WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Tune in on April 18: https://t.co/Fqcpbtkt0cpic.twitter.com/nD5YhxicRx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 14, 2020

The impressive line-up of participants include the likes of Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Chris Marin, Lizzo and of course Lady Gaga. The One World: Together At Home event will also have appearances by David Bekham, Idris Elba, who is currently in quarantine after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

We're excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians - all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh pledged donations to four relief funds including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation and Roti Foundation. Priyanka, who is in the US with husband Nick Jonas, has extended her support to relief funds such as PM-CARES, UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.