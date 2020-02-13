Haathi Mere Saathi Teaser: For Rana Daggubati, Who 'Rages And Roars,' Slow Clap On Twitter

Haathi Mere Saathi will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and Rana Daggubati plays the protagonist in all three

Haathi Mere Saathi Teaser: For Rana Daggubati, Who 'Rages And Roars,' Slow Clap On Twitter

Rana Daggubati in a still from Haathi Mere Saathi (courtesy erosnow)

New Delhi:

Rana Daggubati introduces himself as "Bandev", supposedly meaning the lord of the forest and the protector of nature, in the recently released teaser of Haathi Mere Saathi. The 35-year-old actor, who followed a strict diet and underwent extensive training to lose weight after starring in the Baahubali series, headlines the cast of Haathi Mere Saathi as a headstrong character, who fights for forest conservation. Needless to say, his companions in the movie are a herd of elephants, who respond to Bandev's calls and whistles. Haathi Mere Saathi will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and Rana Daggubati plays the protagonist in all three. Pulkit Samrat co-stars with Rana in the Hindi film while actor Vishnu Vishal features in the Tamil and Telugu versions. The film also stars actresses Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in all three versions.

"Rise, rage, roar," tweeted Rana while sharing the Hindi teaser:

The Haathi Mere Saathi teaser got fans excited about seeing Rana Daggubati in a new avatar, who flooded Twitter with tweets cheering for the actor. Karan Johar, who presented the Hindi version of Baahubali films, also gave a shout-out to Rana: "Rana! This looks amazing! And you are superb! Can't wait to see this!"

Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted:

Earlier in 2018, Rana Daggubati trended a great deal for his Haathi Mere Saathi first look. "After finishing Baahubali, I was aware that I'd have to lose weight to play any character. So, I started the process slowly. To get in shape for Haathi Mere Saathi, I didn't eat non-veg for almost six weeks. I stopped weight training and did simple cardio exercises to shed the muscle," he told mid-day in an interview.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi releases on April 2 this year.

