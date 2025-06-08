Rana Daggubati On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Workday Request: "Nobody Is Forcing You..."

Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit, directed by Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has sparked conversations around work conditions and contractual terms in the Indian film industry.

The actor, who recently became a mother, was reportedly dropped from the Prabhas-starrer due to differences over an 8-hour workday clause and profit-sharing arrangements.

What

Amid the ongoing debate, actor Rana Daggubati shared his perspective during an interview with The Lallantop.

"We should understand that India is a developing country. We are not a developed nation. Our economy is probably 186th in the world if you look at per capita income," Rana said.

He added, "In a country that has 1.8 billion people and 70-80 percent of those earn Rs 100 a day, when we start seeing things in that light, we realise we have a big place to catch up."

Speaking about his experience in the Telugu film industry, he shared, "I come from an industry that moved from Madras. It was a bunch of families and hundreds of others who packed their bags and started over in another city. So to me, it's not work- it's a lifestyle."

Rana also noted the differences in work culture across regions. "Like in Maharashtra, it's a 12-hour shift. In Telugu, it's 8 hours. But while Maharashtra starts at 9 am, Telugu starts at 7 am. If you're on location or in a studio, if you're shooting on a set, it all affects the equation. It's never generic," he explained.

On the issue of actors being overworked or asked to extend their hours, Rana said, "Nobody is forcing anybody. It's a job. Just like nobody forces you to do a particular show - it's always a choice. Everyone decides what's important in their life. There are actors who shoot for only 4 hours, that's their system."

Background

Following Deepika's exit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared to react strongly on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, "There is an unsaid NDA between us. But by doing this, you've 'disclosed' the person that you are." He also accused the actress of trying to "put down a younger actor" and questioned her feminism, adding, "You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

He added, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much!"

Following Padukone's reported exit, actor Triptii Dimri has been confirmed as the female lead in Spirit. Dimri, who previously appeared in Vanga's Animal, announced the news on social media by sharing the film's title poster with her name written in multiple Indian and international languages.

In the caption, she wrote, "Still sinking in... So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga... Honoured to be a part of your vision."

Meanwhile, reports also suggested that the actress might be dropped from Kalki 2, starring Prabhas, due to her request for shorter work hours post-motherhood.

A report by Bollywood.mobi stated that this request is reportedly causing "friction on sets." However, no official statement has been issued by Padukone or the makers. A source close to the development has since refuted the claims, calling the reports "untrue".

In A Nutshell

Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from the film Spirit due to reported issues over work hours and profit sharing. The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reacted strongly online without naming her. Actor Rana Daggubati later shared a more balanced view, saying work rules differ in each industry.