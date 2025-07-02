<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Aamir Khan's Film Keeps Its Hold

Aamir Khan's sports comedy-drama, Sitaare Zameen Par, opened in theatres on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film takes a unique approach to inspire audiences through themes of neurodiversity and celebrates the potential of individuals with learning disabilities. Since its release, the movie has been making a steady run at the box office. On its second Tuesday, the film collected a substantial amount of Rs 4 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.



With this, the sports comedy has crossed Rs 130.40 crore at the domestic box office. On July 1, the movie witnessed an overall 18.29% Hindi Occupancy, the same added. The night shows reached an occupancy of 25.84% followed by the other times of the day. Meanwhile, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 25.25%, followed by NCR (22.25%), Mumbai (21.50%), and Bengaluru (20.75%).



Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles.



The spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, the film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. It follows the story of a suspended basketball coach (played by Aamir) who serves community service by training a team of neurodivergent players. Gradually, as the film's plotline progresses, a shift in the lead star's on-screen character can be witnessed.



Writer Divy Nidhi Sharma has showcased her impeccable skill in evoking emotions of empathy, inclusion, joy, as well as a sense of acceptance and emotional healing through the heartwarming plotline of Sitaare Zameen Par.



In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Divy has also shared details about how the film changed her as a person. She mentioned having Aamir Khan in mind while writing the script. Further highlighting her thought that any film gains immense credibility when he is part of it, she says, "I was hoping people would talk about our film, and it's been received with tremendous warmth.”

