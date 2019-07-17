Gully Boy And Andhadhun Earn Top Nominations At The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Ranveer and Ayushmann have been nominated in Best Actor category. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun have bagged top nominations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), 2019. The films are in the race to win the Best Film at the festival. Also, actors Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana, who wooed the audience with their performances in Gully Boy and Andhadhun respectively, have been nominated in the Best Actor category. Other Best Film nominees are Badhaai Ho, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and Super Deluxe, while Best Actor nominees also include Amitabh Bachchan (Badla), Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe), Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike) and Namdev Gaurav (Namdev Bhau).

Zoya Akhtar and Sriram Raghavan earned nominations in the Best Director category, along with competing with Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rima Das, Praveen Morchhale, Abhishek Chaubey and Jahnu Barua.

The Best Actress Award category has actresses Tabu (Andhadhun), Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho), Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Rituparna Sengupta (Ahaa Re), Jigmet Dewa Lhamo (Chuskit), Zerifa Wahid (Bhoga Khirikee) vying for top honour.

Jill Bilcock, who is an Academy Award-winning editor of films such as Moulin Rogue and Romeo And Juliet, and legendary filmmaker and screenwriter Fred Schepisi, are among as jury members.

The 10th edition of the festival takes place between August 8 and 17.

