Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Scores Like There's No Tomorrow, At Over Rs 72 Crore Now

Still from Gully Boy song (courtesy YouTube)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy took off at the theatres with Rs 19 crore on opening day and had also witnessed a dip in its graph on Friday but the weekend worked like a magic wand on Gully Boy's ticket sales. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gully Boy collected its single-day highest on Sunday with as many as Rs 21 crore, pushing the total sum to a handsome amount of Rs 72 crore. Gully Boy performed exceptionally well at the metros, especially Mumbai. "Gully Boy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross Rs 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: Rs 72.45 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Mr Adarsh added that at the pace with which Gully Boy is racing at the box office, it is predicted to surpass both Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's lifetime collections. In his report card for the film, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Gully Boy benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3, Rs 75 cr: Will cross on Day 5 [Mon], Will cross *lifetime biz* of Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do [Rs 76.88 cr] on Day 5 and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara [Rs 90.27 cr; Zoya's highest grossing film] in Week 1 itself. India biz."

Gully Boy opened to terrific reviews with Ranveer Singh being appreciated for his portrayal of an underdog rapper and Alia Bhatt's supporting performance. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The lead actor, who hasn't had to rein in his trademark exuberance to this extent since Lootera, brings quiet conviction to bear upon an impressively modulated performance. He is well supported by Alia Bhatt, feistiness personified as a doctor's independent-spirited daughter."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy marks Ranveer and Alia's first film together and looks like this onscreen pairing has struck the right chord with movie buffs.