Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 1: Valentine Love For Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Film With 18 Plus Crore

Still from Gully Boy (courtesy YouTube)

Gully Boy ka time aagaya! The Zoya Akhtar-directed film, which marks Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's first movie together, has "rocked" the theatres in metros, recording impressive footfall, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Gully Boy released on Valentine's Day on Thursday - a strategy that seems to have worked well at the ticket windows. In doing so, Gully Boy has raked in a handsome amount of Rs 18 crore at the box office, tweeted Mr Adarsh. Sharing the film's opening day collections, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Gully Boy takes a massive start... Valentine's Day - not an official holiday - has given a big boost... Metros are rocking, contribute to superb total... Thu Rs 18.70 cr."

With Gully Boy taking a promising start at the box office, the wait is now for us to see if it crosses the Rs 100 crore mark. Alia Bhatt scored her first Rs 100 crore film with the box office success of Raazi while all of Ranveer Singh's Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films - "Padmaavat", Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela - were box office blockbusters with over Rs 100 crore each.

Gully Boy opened to great reviews with much critical acclaim for Ranveer Singh and also for Alia Bhatt, who was cast in a supporting but crucial role. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The lead actor, who hasn't had to rein in his trademark exuberance to this extent since Lootera, brings quiet conviction to bear upon an impressively modulated performance. He is well supported by Alia Bhatt (feistiness personified as a doctor's independent-spirited daughter)."

Gully Boy has a clear window at the box office with no major release for a while from now. Multi-starrer comedy Total Dhamaal hits screens on February 22.