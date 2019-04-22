AndhaDhun Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses The 300-Crore-Mark In China

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu have 300 crore reasons to smile as their film AndhaDhun, which released in China earlier this month has crossed the 300-crore mark, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sriram Raghavan-directed film has not only garnered a whopping sum at the box office within three weeks of its release, it has also emerged as the third highest grossing Indian film in China. Sharing the film's impressive box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "AndhaDhun crosses Rs 300 cr in China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing Indian film in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [ 303.36 cr]."

#AndhaDhun crosses 300 cr in #China... Eyes $ 50 million mark... Emerges the third highest grossing *Indian film* in #China... [Week 3] Fri $ 1.61 mn, Sat $ 3.45 mn, Sun $ 2.93 mn. Total: $ 43.45 million [303.36 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2019

AndhaDhun is third highest grossing Indian film in China. Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal ranks first, while his 2017 film Secret Superstar occupies the second spot on the list. Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium are the fourth and the fifth highest grossing Indian films in China. Taran Adarsh shared the list on his Twitter profile:

Film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the big news on his Instagram profile and wrote:"China goes AndhDhun." Tabu too shared the same post on Instagram and wrote: "Destiny's child."

AndhaDhun's impressive performance at the Chinese box office doesn't come as much of a surprise to us, keeping into consideration its great performance at the Indian theaters. AndhaDhun opened in Indian theaters in October last year. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film a four-star-rating and he described the film as an "intelligently paced and structured crime drama."

In AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a visually impaired pianist, while Tabu was the antagonist. Radhika Apte played Ayushmann's love interest in the film.

