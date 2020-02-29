What Lata Mangeshkar Tweeted About Ayushmann Khurrana's Singing And Acting In AndhaDhun

Lata Mangeshkar watched AndhaDhun on Saturday. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Lata Mangeshkar watched Ayushmann Khurrana's critically acclaimed film AndhaDhun on Saturday and couldn't stop herself from praising the actor on social media. In her latest tweet, the singer appreciated Ayushmann's acting in AndhaDhun, for which he even won the National Award for the Best Actor, and wrote that she also "liked" the songs sung by him in the film. The actor has sung the reprised version of the track Aap Se Milkar, originally crooned by Akanksha Sharma and Abhijeet Srivastava, in the 2018 film. In her tweet, Lata Mangeshkar wrote: "Ayushmann ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film AndhaDhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage. Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun (I saw your film AndhaDhun today. You have done a great job and I also liked the songs sung by you in the movie. I congratulate you very much and wish more glory for you in future we well)."

Ayushmann Khurrana took no time to reply to Lata Mangeshkar's note and thanked her for her blessings. "Lata di, aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. It seems I worked this hard only for your encouragement. Thank you for your blessings).

Take a look:

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of a young man pretending to be visually impaired in AndhaDhun. The film also featured Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan. The Sriram Raghavan-directed film even won the National Award for the Best Hindi Film, as well as, for the Best Adapted Screenplay.