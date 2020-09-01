Guess Who Loves This Pic Of Disha Patani And Her Pet? Tiger Shroff And Sister Krishna

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family members never miss a chance to comment on the actress' Instagram posts and that is exactly what happened on Tuesday. The model-turned-actress shared a super cute picture of herself along with her pet pooch Goku. She added a flower emoticon. No caption needed. Tiger Shroff, who is said to be dating Disha Patani, dropped heart-eyed emojis multiple times in the comments section. So did his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha Patani and Tiger have worked together multiple times. The duo first shared screen space in the music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Earlier this year, Disha featured with Tiger Shroff in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me.

Take a look at Disha Patani's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the comments on Disha's post:

Screenshot of Tiger and Krishna Shroff's comments on Disha Patani's post.

Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Salman Khan after Bharat. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Disha Patani stepped into Bollywood with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga, among others.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Last year, Tiger starred in War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, which performed exceptionally well at the box office. He also starred in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The actor's next project is Heropanti 2.