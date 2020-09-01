Please Excuse Tiger Shroff's "War Cries". Guess The Kilos He Is Deadlifting In This Video

No points for guessing that Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was one of the first ones to drop a comment

Please Excuse Tiger Shroff's 'War Cries'. Guess The Kilos He Is Deadlifting In This Video

Tiger Shroff in a still from Instagram video (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights

  • Tiger shared a glimpse of his work-out session on Instagram
  • "That felt heavy," he captioned it
  • Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff thought that the work-out was "insane"
New Delhi:

Tiger Shroff, known for setting impossible fitness goals, is back with yet another glimpse of his work-out session and oh boy, it's not for the faint hearted. Tiger, who co-owns the fitness studio MMA Matrix with his sister Krishna, posted a brief video of him deadlifting in the gym. In the video, he can be heard letting out a cry, which he refers to in his caption: "Excuse the war cries... that felt heavy." For those who are wondering, what could be heavy enough for a fitness freak like Tiger Shroff, the answer is 220 kilos of weight. Yup, you read that right. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video here:

No points for guessing that Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani was one of the first ones to drop a comment - she posted the clapping hands emoji. Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff thought that the video is "insane" while Eban Hyams, who is dating Tiger's sister Krishna, wrote: "Beast mode." Shout outs for Tiger also poured in from the likes of Sussanne Khan, Dino Morea and others.

Tiger Shroff's feed is filled with his work-out videos and photos of his shirtless self and chiselled abs, some of which often prompt comments from Tiger's "idol" Hrithik Roshan, who too is a bona-fide fitness enthusiast. This photo of Tiger Shroff even impressed Ranveer Singh, who wrote "10 is the new six."

Here are some work-out posts from Tiger Shroff's timeline:

🌪 @shariquealy

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger Shroff's last film was the third instalment in the Baaghi series - in which his shirtless avatar impressed the audiences so much that the film scored over Rs 90 crore in a week at the box office. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2.

Comments
tiger shrofftiger shroff work-out

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india