Count The Abs In Tiger Shroff's Shirtless Pic. Ranveer Singh Says It's 'The New Six'

Is this an old photo of Tiger Shroff or a current one? But if this is Tiger Shroff's quarantine body, then he's setting major lockdown work-out goals. The 30-year-old actor shared a stunning photo of his shirtless persona in two parts on Instagram. The first half only focuses on his chiselled abs, with visible 10 packs and Ranveer Singh just couldn't resist a comment. "10 is the new six," he wrote with the LOL emoji. Ranveer, who is also a fitness enthusiast, garnered over 6,000 likes with his comment, with Tiger Shroff's Instafam showering his post with the fire emojis. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's biceps also when done admiring his abs.

Tiger Shroff's photo appears to be an extension of his photoshoot on Earth Day this year, which prompted his co-stars and netizens to say: "You are not real."

Tiger Shroff, who co-owns the MMA studio brand Matrix Gym, sets new limits every day with his home work out routines, which are all about "absolute toughness." About working out at home during the lockdown, Tiger had written in a post: "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice." Tiger also likes to perform his own stunts in films, glimpses of which are often shared on Instagram.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff co-starred with Hrithik Roshan in 2019 film War. Both the actors played roles of secret agents in the movie, occasionally losing the shirt in fight sequences.

Tiger Shroff's last film was also an action thriller - the third instalment in the Baaghi series - in which his shirtless avatar impressed the audiences so much that the film scored over Rs 90 crore in a week at the box office.