Tiger Shroff's Work-Out Video Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym Right Now

Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram video will inspire you to hit the gym. The video appears to be inspired by Lana and Lilly Wachowski's The Matrix series (at least that's what the caption on Tiger's post says). Tiger Shroff, who has mastered several form of martial arts, shared a video of himself on his Instagram profile. In the video, the Baaghi actor could be seen dressed in a green t-shirt and a matching pants as he showcases some great prkour moves. Tiger captioned the post: "A little less MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), a little more Matrix." He accompanied the post along with hashtags like "on the prowl" and "back to the grind." The video received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look at the Tiger Shroff's video here:

Anyone who has been following Tiger Shroff on social media would be aware of the fact that the actor has quite a bit of a reputation for being a fitness enthusiast. The actor frequently shares pictures and videos from his work-out session. Remember the video that he shared a few months ago. He captioned it: "Hmmm! don't feel like going to work today... So I think I'll just chill here." He accompanied the post along with hashtags like "#powerstogooduse" and #flightmodeon."

This is what we are talking about:

Work-out videos aside, Tiger Shroff recently occupied a spot on the trends list after he shared the his first look from his forthcoming film Baaghi 3. "And round 3 is on! Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 3 will be out on March 6, 2020. This one's for you guys," wrote Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff's line-up of films includes Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, alongside Ananya Panday, Siddharth Anand's untitled film co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3.