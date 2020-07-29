Disha Patani Lights Up Instagram With This Comment On Tiger Shroff's Beach Pic

Tiger Shroff shared this photo (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

No points for guessing the person who is almost always the first celeb to comment on Tiger Shroff's posts. It's his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Something similar happened today. Tiger was in the mood for sharing a beach photo and he did just that when Disha Patani lit up his Instagram with her comment. Disha simply dropped the fire emoji on Tiger's photo, in which the Baaghi actor can be seen posing on a beach in a colourful tee, sporting unkempt hair. Disha Patani's comment received over 1,600 'likes' in less than an hour. Here, take a look at the photo of Tiger Shroff which left Disha Patani impressed:

Disha Patani's comment on Tiger Shroff's post

On Disha Patani's birthday earlier this year, Tiger's birthday wish for his rumoured girlfriend sent the Internet into a tizzy. All Tiger did was dig out a video of Disha grooving at a restaurant, which he explained in the caption this way: "Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji.

Disha Patani also often trends for her social media exchanges with Tiger's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who hardly ever share photos of themselves together, often trend for their social media exchanges. The rumoured couple have never addressed reports about their speculated relationship.

They shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Disha also featured with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me. Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe, the shooting of which was halted when the lockdown was imposed.