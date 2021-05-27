Guess The Little Spider-Man With Ananya Panday In This Pic (Hint - It's His Birthday Today)

Ananya Panday shared this picture.(Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

First, happy birthday, little AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan's son turned 8 today and he has been receiving birthday wishes on social media since this morning. The latest birthday wish for the star kid is from actress Ananya Panday, who is the BFF of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Ananya Panday, who often hangs out with the Khan family, shared an unseen picture of herself and the birthday boy on Instagram. In the picture, AbRam can be seen dressed as Spider-Man. AbRam and Ananya Panday can be seen sitting on a bed, in the picture. While AbRam's Spider-Man avatar steals the limelight, Ananya too looks cute in a white tube top and blue jeans, in the picture. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the 22-year-old actress wrote: "Happy bday baby Bram."

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier in the day, Suhana Khan, who is currently pursuing higher studies in New York, shared an adorable throwback video to wish her little brother on his birthday. In the video, the brother-sister duo can be seen chilling by the swimming pool. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Suhana kept the caption simple and wrote: "Birthday boy." The video has been shared by many fan clubs of the star kid.

Check out the video here:

Suhana and AbRam share the same birthday month. Suhana turned 21 last week and she shared a stunning picture of herself from her 21st birthday on Instagram. Best friend Ananya Panday called her "Tinkerbell" as she commented on the post.

AbRam is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's youngest child. He was born through surrogacy in 2013.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma. He will reportedly be seen in action-thriller Pathan next.