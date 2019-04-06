Gudi Padwa Ki Shubhkamnaye: Tweet Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan And Other Bollywood Celebs

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao during Gudi Padwa celebration at their home. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Aamir Khan shared a vibrant picture from the Gudi Padwa celebration held at his Mumbai home. The actor dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire posed with his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao, who was dressed in a saree, and wrote: "Resham Ki gudi sajayi gayi, naye saal ja jashn shuru hua. Sabhi ko nav varsh aur gudi padwa ki shubhkamnaye." Their son Azad was absent from the picture, in which Aamir and Kiran appear to be performing a ritual associated with the festival, which is the Maharashtrian New Year that marks the onset of spring. Meanwhile, Gudi Padwa coincides with several other Indian festivals such as Ugadi in south, Navreh in Kashmir and Cheiraoba in Manipur. Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival that worships Goddess Shakti, also begins today.

Check out Aamir Khan's post here:

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also wished their fans on social media. Amitabh Bachchan posted a cumulative tweet for all festivals and wrote: "Today: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu Hindu New year Vikram Samvat 2076 , 6 Apr 2019. Greetings and festivities of all for all; the fabric of our diversity, our great nation."

T 3144 - TODAY : Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Poila Boishakh, Bihu Hindu New year Vikram Samvat 2076 , 6 Apr 2019

GREETINGS & FESTIVITIES OF ALL FOR ALL ; THE FABRIC OF OUR DIVERSITY, OUR GREAT NATION pic.twitter.com/MfPWdcQrjF — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2019

Here are tweets posted by Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra and others:

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 6, 2019

Happy Gudi Padva pic.twitter.com/1ivBxTxtrd — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 6, 2019

May this auspicious festival enlighten your lives with prosperity and happiness. #GudiPadwa — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 6, 2019

On this auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa, may we all be blessed with happiness, health & wealth! pic.twitter.com/WgbLwEAXFC — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 6, 2019

In Gudi Padwa, people hoist Gudi flags, which are made of bright and colourful silk-scarfs atop a bamboo stick, along with boughs of neem and mango leaves and it is capped with a silver or bronze kalash, which signifies victory. Often people add flower garlands to the Gudi flags.

