Grammys 2018: White Roses For Equality On The Red Carpet Grammys 2018: The stars wore white roses in support of gender equality

Lady Gaga on the Grammys 2018 red carpet New York: Highlights The women and men sported or carried the flowers Lady Gaga wore white rosebuds on her shoulder along with a Time's Up pin Diane Warren showed up with white gloves



From Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson to Sting and Khalid, the women and men sported or carried the flowers.



"A white rose symbolizes respect, pays homage to new beginnings and expresses hope for the future," tweeted the Time's Up movement, launched by hundreds of prominent women in Tinseltown to shine a light on sexual misconduct.



"We like the sound of that. #TIMESUP at the #GRAMMYS."



Gaga, who will perform during the gala event, wore white rosebuds on her shoulder along with a Time's Up pin.



Her look? A dramatic black Armani ensemble with a lace bodice and tights, visible through a massive slit in her sweeping skirt with a huge train. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a fishtail braid decorated with corset-like black laces.



Clarkson -- who was carrying her white rose -- turned fangirl on the red carpet, swooning over multiplenominee Khalid and reminiscing about meeting three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes.



But the pop powerhouse turned serious when talking about the symbolism of the flower, saying that to her, it reflects "hope and peace and sympathy and resistance."



"It's amazing to be a mother and to have a mother run my label," she told E! television.



For Lauper, the white rose movement was about equal pay.



"Women make up 51 percent of the workforce, and it's about time we're paid equal," she said.



Songwriter Diane Warren showed up with white gloves, one word on each hand: "Girl" and "Power."



Equality For Absolutely Everyone



The music men were not left out.



Multiple nominee Khalid, Sam Smith, Sting, host James Corden and Ne-Yo were among the many men who sported roses on their lapels.



And the men turned up in bright colors: mustard yellow, pink, maroon and deep red stood out from the basic black.



Elton John took it to the next level in a glittering jacket in red, gold and blue -- and a sparkling multicolored full-hand ring that spelled out ELTON.



Smith, the British soul singer who rocketed to stardom in 2014 with his searing ballad "Stay With Me," wore a striking double-breasted grass green suit with a burgundy shirt underneath.



"I hope we keep striving forward for equality for absolutely everyone," said Smith, a performer at Sunday's gala.





