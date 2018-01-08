Golden Globes 2018: 'Blackout' On Red Carpet For Harassment Victims As expected, Golden Globe 2018 attendees wore black, to stand in solidarity with their colleagues who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment and abuse

Women and men alike strutted into the Beverly Hilton for the gala event in their finest, the wide majority of them in basic black.



"People are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. (...) It's everywhere," Meryl Streep, who is vying for a Globe for her work in media drama The Post, told E! network on the red carpet.

Meryl Streep with Ai-jen Poo at Golden Globes 2018.

Streep - who has come under fire over her denials that she knew about Weinstein's misconduct - brought Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, as her plus one.



Indeed, the women behind the Time's Up initiative have called special attention to their "sisters" in less than glamorous blue-collar jobs.



Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, said Hollywood's men and women now felt "emboldened to stand together in a thick, black line."



Indeed, the men of Hollywood took some flack ahead of the gala for saying they too would wear black, with some saying they would have worn tuxedos anyway.

Celebs at Golden Globes 2018. (Images courtesy AFP)



"I don't think this is a silent protest. This is going to make people talk about the issue," David Thewlis, who starred in last year's box office smash Wonder Woman," told AFP on the red carpet.



"As a father, as a husband, why wouldn't you be 100 percent in support of this?"



Awakening



Streep was not the only actress who walked the red carpet with an activist.



Michelle Williams (All The Money in the World) arrived with Tarana Burke, the creator of the #MeToo hashtag that exploded in the wake of the revelations about Weinstein as women recounted their experiences online.



Amy Poehler entered with Restaurant Opportunities Center United president Saru Jayaraman.



The protest movement did not preclude Tinseltown's finest from making fashion statements.



Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones, who starred in last year's hit TV series "Feud: Bette and Joan," opted for a daring sheer lingerie-inspired black gown with plenty of artfully placed sequins -- and emerald green earrings.



Alicia Vikander's gown had a rather Victorian buttoned-up bodice with full coverage, sheer sleeves - and a bare back.



The only pops of color were minor - a streak of bright green eyeshadow here, a snippet of white fabric at a neckline there, or an orange sash at the waist.



"Tonight is not a mourning. Tonight is an awakening," actress-director Amber Tamblyn wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times.



