Nothing To See Here. Just Rashmika Mandanna Dancing To The Hic Song

A still from Rashmika Mandanna's post. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

If you are feeling low today, a glance through Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram timeline will definitely cheer you up. The actress, who often treats her fans to pictures and videos of herself from her work or vacation, did something similar on Thursday. Rashmika drove away our midweek blues by sharing a super-fun video of herself grooving with her “best crew”. The clip is special for one more reason. It shows Rashmika dancing to her “recent favourite” track, The Hic Song, from her upcoming Bollywood film Goodbye. She was also joined by choreographer Ganesh Acharya. Sharing the clip, Rashmika wrote, “A little surprise. Grooving to my recent favourite with the best crew. Goodbye,” and added red heart and dancing girl icons to her caption.

The Hic Song is the latest track from Goodbye. It has been sung by Sharvi Yadav and Rupali Moghe and the credit for lyrics goes to Vikas Bahl, who has also directed the film.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post here:

The makers of Goodbye released The Hic Song last week. Rashmika Mandanna, too, shared a snippet from the track and said, “I haven't stopped grooving to it ever since I heard it for the very first time. I hope you all love it as much as I do. The Hic Song, Goodbye on October 7.”

Now, fans are waiting for the next song, Chann Pardesi, which will be released today.

Goodbye is a family drama highlighting the ups and downs that a family goes through. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Pavail Gulati, Neena Gupta, Elli AvrRam and Sunil Grover. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co., Goodbye is slated to release in theatres on October 7.