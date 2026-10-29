'Go See <i>Ramayana</i> With King': Ranbir Kapoor Gets Royal Nod From <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Co-Star

Remember the iconic France boat sequence in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where Poorna Jagannathan's Riana Sarai offered Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny (Kabir Thapar) a major, life-changing opportunity to host and front his own travel show? Well, fast forward to 2026, and Ranbir Kapoor had a little Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion moment at the Ramayana: Part 1 premiere in Los Angeles. Poorna Jagannathan attended the premiere of the Nitesh Tiwari film and shared a photo with Ranbir.

She captioned the picture, "Go see Ramayana in 3D with this king." Take a look at the post below:

About Ramayana's Los Angeles Premiere

Ahead of its release on November 5, the makers hosted a premiere of the film in Los Angeles, attended by the cast and crew. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and his wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, were present at the event.

Ramayana has reportedly been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. Yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible; we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part is slated for release during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: 'Only For Lip-Sync': Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari On AI Use In Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film