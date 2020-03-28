Glimpse Of Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl's Fun Banter While Renee Works On Her 'First Script'

Sushmita Sen with daughters and Rohman Shawl. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen, on Friday, treated her Instafam with a video featuring daughter Alisah, Renee and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Giving us a sneak peek of how her family is dealing with the nationwide lockdown at this time of coronavirus pandemic, the 44-year-old actress shared a IGTV video of 5 minutes 18 second, where she took charge of recording the video and asked questions related to the quarantine to Alisah and Rohman. Starting the video in a lighter mood of asking Alisah if she forgot her name and making a little joke on Rohman being camera-shy, the actress went on to ask questions to both of them on how they are coping up with being in home isolation. Alisah had a quick answer - "Spend time with your family and eat lot of food and cake, ofcourse share your food with the ones who don't have." While Alisah and Rohman had their fun banter, Sushmita's elder daughter Renee, 18, revealed that she is up to something really interesting - writing her first script. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, "My world. Simple togetherness and ample laughter. Learning to make the most of every situation, knowing the power of 'hope' and 'positivity' can move mountains." Take a look:

On Sunday, Sushmita Sen, who observed Janata Curfew shared this video featuring Rohman, 27 and Alisah where they can be seen showing their gratitude for the efforts of all the healthcare and essential professionals who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

The actress, who is in home confinement with her family, has been actively spreading awareness regarding the coronavirus. On Saturday, Sushmita shared an Instagram post explaining the dos and don'ts to be followed at this time of the crisis. "While we are home, please don't self-medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you and your families to be aware. Do check with your doctors before taking my word for it," wrote the actress.

In May last year, Sushmita Sen celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant. Best known for films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.