<i>Kuberaa</i>: How Dhanush Trusting The Director Led To Him Begging On The Streets Of Tirupati

All eyes are on Sekhar Kammula's upcoming film Kuberaa, where Dhanush will be seen alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna.

Dhanush recently spoke about the lengths to which the director went to shoot the film realistically. He hilariously added how it also involved begging on the streets of Tirupati.

What's Happening

At the pre-release event of Kuberaa, Dhanush revealed about the realistic vision of filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for the film.

Dhanush said, "I agreed for the film immediately, trusting the director's name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati."

Dhanush also added that he was convinced about the film within 20-minutes of reading the script.

BTS Pics of #Dhanush from #Kuberaa♥️🔥



His eyes just speak off his pain of the character....What a Dedicated actor👏🫡 pic.twitter.com/mwTR2gVgKY — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) June 18, 2025

CBFC Removing 19 Scenes From Kuberaa

As of now, a total of 19 scenes have been cut by CBFC in the film, ahead of its release.

Just ahead of Kuberaa's release, the film was censored by CBFC once more, and a total of 19 scenes were deleted from its run time. These included visuals of Dhanush, Rashmika, and Nagarjuna in a series of sequences.

The latest trimmed version now includes 14 minutes of footage cut, and the film has come to 181 minutes. The running time is now 3 hours and 1 minute. The movie has also received a U/A certification by the censor board.

Kuberaa

The plot of the film revolves around how a beggar undergoes a massive transformation. The storyline explores several themes such as greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas that the characters have to combat, in search for redemption.

In A Nutshell

Dhanush revealed how he was shocked when Kuberaa's director made him sit and beg on the streets of Tirupati. He appreciated the filmmaker's dedication towards the authenticity of the role and film.