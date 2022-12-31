Gauri Khan, Daughter Suhana Party With Family And Friends. See Pics

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan with family. (courtesy: gaurikhan_love)

Pictures of Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana from a get-together with family and friends are trending big time on social media. The pictures happen to be from Alibaug. The aforementioned photos feature Gauri and Suhana Khan with Gauri's mom Savita Chhibber, her family members, Priya Khurana and other friends. The photos have been curated by fan pages on social media. For the party, Suhana Khan opted for a grey bodycon dress, while Gauri Khan wore a blue shirt dress which she paired with white sneakers.

See the pictures of Gauri and Suhana here:

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 25, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author 2 years ago.