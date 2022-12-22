Inside Pics From Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda's The Archies Wrap Party

Delnaaz Irani with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: officialdelnaazirani)

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will be making their big Bollywood debut with The Archies. A few days ago, the makers hosted a wrap party in Mumbai. Now, Delnaaz Irani has shared some inside pictures from the party on her Instagram handle. Her first image is with director Zoya Akhtar, followed by a hazy yet beautiful photo with Suhana. In the third picture, she is posing with Khushi. She also shared photos with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya, and Tara Sharma. Also, a picture of The Archies-themed cake.

Calling it a "fun night," Delnaaz Irani wrote, "And that's a solid wrap not only to this fabulous year but also to The Archie's movie. Some glimpses of a fun night with the ever-so-amazing cast and crew of the film! Special thanks to @zoieakhtar @tigerbabyofficial @nandinishrikent @avancontractor and team. Happy Thursday everyone, hope you're having a lovely day."

Here have a look:

The Archies movie is based on the popular comic of the same name, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Mainda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on Netflix, but makers are yet to announce the release date. Earlier, Netflix dropped many pictures from the sets of The Archies and captioned it as "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen!"

Here have a look:

Coming back to Delnaaz Irani, earlier this month, she created a heavy buzz on the Internet over an interview with Siddharth Kannan, where the actress revealed that she wants to take the "Neena Gupta route" and request producers and filmmakers to offer her projects.