Delnaaz Irani On Divorce From Rajev Paul: "When There's No Respect..."

Delnaaz Irani, best known for her role in Kal Ho Naa Ho, has opened up about her past marriage with actor Rajev Paul. FYI: The two got married in 1998 before parting ways in 2010. They officially got separated in 2012.

Delnaaz Irani, in a conversation with The Indian Express' SCREEN, revealed the reason why her relationship with Rajev Paul ran its course.

She said, “I was out of the marriage way before I got out of the marriage. Rajev keeps denying it, but even he had drifted apart. He doesn't want to say it or has never said it, but it happens sometimes that there is no love or respect. For me, it is very important to have respect in the relationship. When there is no respect in the relationship, it's best to move out.”

The actress added, “There are people who choose to stay in the marriage, unhappy and cribbing all the time. But why should we lie to ourselves? I didn't want to lead a life that was filled with lies. People do tell me that if we had a child together, I wouldn't have left him, but all that is very hypothetical.”

Delnaaz Irani admitted that she and Rajev Paul got married at a young age. Their lives were in turmoil initially, with everything falling into place eventually. But their love fizzled out over time.

Elaborating on the topic, Delnaaz Irani said, “When we got married, I was 22 and a half, and he was barely 24, and we were so much in love. But we were struggling in life, we didn't know whether we were going or coming.”

She added, “We have picked up the pieces and made our lives, and then somewhere, eventually, everything just fizzled out. We drifted apart, my marriage was over way before I separated. I still had hope that it would get sorted someday, but then, emotionally, physically, and mentally, if you are off, it is done.”

Workwise, Delnaaz Irani is playing a part in the Colors TV serial Mannat. Her last film appearance was in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.