Internet On Similarities Between Saif-Ibrahim And Aryan-Shah Rukh: "We Want <i>Kal Ho Naa Ho 2</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan had worked together in the 2003 movie Kal Ho Naa Ho, and their onscreen bromance was much loved by the audience. They share a lovely camaraderie off screen too.

Their sons are all set to make their debut soon. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to impress audiences in Nadaaniyan with Khushi Kapoor.

Aryan Khan is raring to go for his directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, which will drop on Netflix.

They were all present at the recent Netflix event where the streaming portal released a slew of projects lined up for 2025.

While Ibrahim Ali Khan has got the internet swooning to his good looks and easy screen presence, the short teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood sees Aryan Khan in a never-seen-before-avatar, as he flashes a smile and delivers a few dialogues.

Netizens were quick to remark how Aryan and Ibrahim's new projects reminded them of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Aman and Rohit, respectively, from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Not only that, fans now demand a Kal Ho Naa Ho 2 and are convinced that Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan will be perfect in the sequel.

Fans flooded the comments section with "Kal Ho Na Ho remake by their kids would be great", while someone else mentioned, "Oooooo they should make a Kal Ho Naa Ho 2."

Another comment read, "Kal Ho Naa Ho ka part 2 bana toh yeh dono ko chance dena chahiye," whereas another fan claimed, "I wouldn't mind seeing them fighting for @realpz, because she still looks so young and beautiful ❤️."

The release dates of both Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, are yet to be announced.

