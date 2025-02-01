<i>Nadaaniyan</i>: Khushi Kapoor And Ibrahim Ali Khan Team Up For A Gen Z Romantic Drama

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Khushi Kapoor in the upcoming adult romantic drama — Nadaaniyan.

The fresh onscreen pairing has already garnered a lot of buzz, and the plot revolves around the crazy and magical feeling of falling in love for the first time.

Netflix is all set to immerse audiences once again in the feeling of your first love — as exhilarating as it gets.

It is the story of Piya (Khushi Kapoor), a typical bold and free-spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class boy from Noida.

They are at the two opposite ends of the pole, but once their worlds collide, they are in for a journey they never expected.

A rollercoaster ride filled with mischief and the sweet messiness of first love.

The film will be helmed by debut director Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The producers from Dharmatic Entertainment, who are bankrolling the project, said, "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we are celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim."

They further added, "It is a story of connection, chaos, and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "Nadaaniyan captures the innocence and irreverence of young love. From Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, this film takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, this heartwarming tale explores the trials and tribulations of first love, brought to life through the fresh vision of debutante director Shauna Gautam. We are thrilled to expand our roster of romantic comedies and offer viewers a glimpse into the world of young adults — one story at a time."

Nadaaniyan will be streaming soon on Netflix.