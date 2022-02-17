Gauahar Khan Is Back To Where She 'Feels The Safest' After Getting Discharged From The Hospital

Gauahar Khan shared a photo from the hospital (Courtesy: gauaharkhan)

Highlights Gauahar Khan was hospitalised

The reason behind her hospitalisation is not known

She shared a photo from the hospital earlier today

On Thursday, Gauahar Khan shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and left fans worried. She shared a photo of her hand with an IV drip attached. Across the photo, she wrote, "For all the Allah's mercies!" This is the first time Gauahar has revealed that she was in the hospital. And while her fans were worried about her health, Gauahar Khan shared a photo with her mother Razia Khan, and across it, she wrote, "Back to where I feel the safest @raziakhan1503." She also informed her fans about her health and wrote, "I'm ok! Much love to all."

Check out Gauahar Khan's Instagram Stories:

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar also shared a throwback photo from their marriage and wrote, "I'm here for you. Forever & always," followed by white heart emoji and infinity emoji. Gauahar reposted the post and across it, she wrote, "Mere saathiya," followed by red heart emoji.

Check out Zaid Darbar's post for Gauahar Khan and her reply:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met during lockdown 2020 and fell in love. After dating each other for six months, they got married in December 2020, in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

On their first wedding anniversary, Zaid Darbar had wished Gauahar Khan by sharing a video. He had captioned it as "Life has never made more sense until you became my WIFE! I got the most strongest, Independent and yet the most caring, LOVING WIFE. I still feel like impressing you every single day. I can never stop loving you. Happy 1 year Janus! Love you until the end and even after.. @gauaharkhan."

On the work front, Gauahar Khan has been shooting for several projects. She will next be seen in the web series Bestseller, which will stream on Amazon Prime Videos.