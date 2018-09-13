Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer In New York, Is 'Missing Celebrations Back Home'

Sonali Bendre is in the US for treatment (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Sonali shared a heart-wrenching post on Ganesh Chaturthi Sonali said she's missing the celebrations back home She also wished her near and dear ones on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is miles away from home in New York for cancer treatment, is really missing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. While the 43-year-old actress is in the Big Apple, her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and 13-year-old son Ranveer appear to be back home in Mumbai for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sonali, who is clearly missing being with her family on the auspicious occasion, wrote a heart-wrenching message on Instagram. She also shared photos of Ranveer and Mr Behl from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. "Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very, very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy," read Sonali's Instagram post.

In the photos, her teenage son Ranveer can be seen performing the puja:

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier in July, which she revealed in a lengthy Instagram post and wrote: "I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."

Following this, Sonali has always ensured that she share significant developments in her life with her fans and well-wishers. She recently wrote about acquiring a new look, for which she thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to the stylist. Sonali Bendre is undergoing chemotherapy sessions, which she had revealed with a "bald is beautiful" note earlier.

Like you just saw, Sonali's best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are always by the actress' side and often feature on her Instagram. They even took over her digital book club to keep it up and running! Even while undergoing treatment, Sonali continues to keep Sonali Book Club active. This is what she posted recently:

On the work front, sabka favourite actress Sonali Bendre has worked with the three Khans of Bollywood and is best known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Duplicate. She was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.