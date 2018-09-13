Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Sonali Bendre, Battling Cancer In New York, Is 'Missing Celebrations Back Home'

Highlights
Actress Sonali Bendre, who is miles away from home in New York for cancer treatment, is really missing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. While the 43-year-old actress is in the Big Apple, her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and 13-year-old son Ranveer appear to be back home in Mumbai for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sonali, who is clearly missing being with her family on the auspicious occasion, wrote a heart-wrenching message on Instagram. She also shared photos of Ranveer and Mr Behl from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. "Ganesh Chaturthi has always been very, very close to my heart. Missing the celebrations back home, but still feeling blessed. Have a happy one, filled with blessings, love and joy," read Sonali's Instagram post.
In the photos, her teenage son Ranveer can be seen performing the puja:
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier in July, which she revealed in a lengthy Instagram post and wrote: "I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Following this, Sonali has always ensured that she share significant developments in her life with her fans and well-wishers. She recently wrote about acquiring a new look, for which she thanked Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to the stylist. Sonali Bendre is undergoing chemotherapy sessions, which she had revealed with a "bald is beautiful" note earlier.
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Like you just saw, Sonali's best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi are always by the actress' side and often feature on her Instagram. They even took over her digital book club to keep it up and running! Even while undergoing treatment, Sonali continues to keep Sonali Book Club active. This is what she posted recently:
Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowles. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it! #SonalisBookClub
On the work front, sabka favourite actress Sonali Bendre has worked with the three Khans of Bollywood and is best known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Duplicate. She was seen in a full length role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS.