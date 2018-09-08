Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Urges People To 'Not Believe In Rumours' After Death Hoax

Sonali Bendre is currently in New York for treatment (courtesy iamsonalibendre)

Highlights "I appeal to please use social media more responsibly," Mr Behl tweeted "Let us not believe in rumours," he added Sonali Bendre recently became the subject of a death hoax

A day after Maharashtra BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam tweeted a message of condolence for Sonali Bendre and rectified it, the 43-year-old actress' filmmaker husband Goldie Behl resurfaced on Twitter with a plea. Goldie Behl, who made his point in just a few words, tweeted to say: "I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you." Like several other celebrities before, Sonali Bendre recently became the subject of a death hoax. The actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer earlier in July and is currently undergoing treatment in New York.

Read Goldie Behl's tweet here:

I appeal to all to please use social media more responsibly. Let us not believe in rumours and spread them, unnecessarily hurting the sentiments of those involved. Thank you. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 8, 2018

On Friday, BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam tweeted an apology or sorts after his initial tweet (which is now deleted) about Sonali Bendre and wrote: "About Sonali Bendre ji, it was a rumour since last two days. I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery." Screenshots of his tweet condoling the actress' death have been carried by several media outlets. Written in Marathi, Ram Kadam's tweet translates to English as: "Popular Bollywood and Marathi diva, who has been entertaining with her performances, which were highly appreciated by her fans is no more. Sonali Bendre passed away in America," reported Times Of India.

However, this is what he had tweeted on Friday afternoon.

About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre has begun with her chemotherapy sessions in the Big Apple and is currently enjoying the company of her best friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi, who wrote a heart-warming message for the actress on Saturday morning.

In July, Sonali Bendre revealed she was diagnosed with cancer in a lengthy Instagram post but is "taking this battle head on."

Previously, celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Farida Jalal, Dilip Kumar and Kader Khan have been the subjects of death hoax on the Internet.