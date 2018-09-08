'Stand By You': To Sonali Bendre, With Love From, Best Friends Sussanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi

Sonali Bendre spotted with Sussanne Khan (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne Khan posted a photo with Sonali Bendre "Fight for you, respect you," Instagrammed Sussanne Sonali is currently battling cancer in New York

Actress Sonali Bendre has the best squad of girlfriends ever. Designer Sussanne Khan and actress Gayatri Joshi have joined the 53-year-old actress in New York, where she is undergoing treatment for cancer. On Saturday, Sussanne's Instafam woke up to a beautiful photo of Sonali and her friends hanging out at what appears to be a park but it's the caption of the photo that'll really warm the cockles of your heart. "This is us.... Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you. #myheartmonsters #adayinthepark #surfon #summeroflove2018," Sussanne captioned the photo, which is a selfie of hers with Sonali and Gayatri in the background.

It is also Sonali's best friends who have come forward to contribute to Sonali's Book Club duties. Sonali recently posted an update about her digital book club and wrote: Amor Towles' novel A Gentleman In Moscow is to be discussed in the next session of her book club meet while last month, Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi had taken over for her and organised a conversation which was live streamed on Sonali's Facebook profile.

Sonali Bendre flew off to New York for treatment after the cancer diagnosis. Since then, her friends have continued to dedicate heart-warming messages about friendship, for example, another one by Sussanne: "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs and swim safely to the shore. I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."

Sonali Bendre, who has begun with her chemotherapy sessions, credited Priyanka Chopra for introducing her to the stylist, who helped her style her new look. "Who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm," wrote Sonali, who sports a wig in the photos.

Sonali Bendre announced she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in the first week of July after which health updates have been posted by her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl. "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively," he tweeted last month.

We wish her a speedy recovery!