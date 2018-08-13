Sonali Bendre's Smile Will Brighten Up Your Day. Actress Spotted In Sussanne Khan's New Post About Friendship

Sussanne Instagrammed this photo of Sonali and Gayatri (courtesy suzkr)

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently batting cancer in New York, often finds mention in her friends' social media posts and Monday was one such day, courtesy Sussanne Khan. In her previous posts, Sonali had written heart-felt messages for her BFFs - interior designer Sussanne Khan and actress Gayatri Joshi - and now, it appears that Sussanne is returning the favour in the sweetest possible way. Sharing photos of herself with Sonali and Gayatri, Sussanne wrote: "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs and swim safely to the shore." Sonali, who is appears to have begun with chemotherapy sessions, can be seen sporting a hat and a smile that will brighten up your day.

But Sussanne is not done yet. Paying a tribute to friendship and her "force field", she added: "I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field."

Sussanne and Gayatri currently appear to be in the Big Apple to spend quality time with Sonali, who announced in July that she's been diagnosed with cancer. Sonali's filmmaker husband Goldie Behl tweeted earlier this month to say that the actress is stable and doing fine with the treatment.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively. — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile on her Instagram story, Sonali revealed that the next session of Sonali's Book Club will focus on the international bestseller Crazy Rich Asians. Sonali debuted as an author with The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments With Parenting in 2015 and started a digital book club on Facebook last year.

Screenshot of Sonali Bendre's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

While Sonali is undergoing cancer treatment in New York, her book club appears to be in safe hands. Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi had recently taken over for her and organised a conversation which was live streamed on Sonali's Facebook profile.

Earlier this month, Sonali also celebrated Friendship Day in New York with her best friends by her side, who joined her in the Big Apple on a short notice.

Sonali Bendre recently Instagrammed an emotional post about being away from her son Ranveer on his 13th birthday.

Sonali Bendre was last seen in a full-fledged role in Chiranjeevi's 2004 film Shankar Dada MBBS. In Bollywood, she's co-starred with the three Khans and is best known for starring in films such as Sarfarosh, Duplicate and Hum Saath-Saath Haiin.