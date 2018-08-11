Sonali Bendre's Birthday Note For Her 'Not-So-Little' Son Ranveer Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Highlights
- Sonali Bendre wished her son Ranveer on social media
- "It's the first one that we're not together," wrote Sonali Bendre
- Sonali Bendre is currently in New York for treatment
Actress Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, wished her son Ranveer on his 13th birthday in the most adorable way possible. The actress shared a short video clip with photographs of herself and Ranveer along with an emotional note on Instagram. In the post, Sonali addressed Ranveer as her "not-so-little-one" and mentioned that this is the first time that the mother-son duo won't be together for Ranveer's birthday. The 43-year-old actress began the birthday note in a light-hearted manner and wrote: "Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this." Sonali mentioned that she misses being with her son on his special day and wrote: "Wow, you're a teenager now. Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!"
Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl
Last month, Sonali Bendre shared a picture of herself and Ranveer (who was there for his summer vacation) from New York along with a lengthy note, in which she mentioned that Ranveer handled the news about her medical condition with utmost maturity. "I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for... In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite," read an excerpt from Sonali's post.
This is the post we are talking about:
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We've always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn't going to be different. He took the news so maturely... and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it's imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It's important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I'm spending time with Ranveer right now, while he's on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
Sonali Bendre keeps her fans updated about her life by sharing inspirational posts on social media. On the occasion of Friendship day, the actress shared a picture which also featured her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why." Sonali wrote.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Sonali Bender shared a lengthy note about being diagnosed with cancer on social media in July. She wrote: "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre has featured in several hit films such as Sarfarosh, opposite Aamir Khan, Duplicate co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Hum Saath-Saath Haiin which she was paired opposite Salman Khan.