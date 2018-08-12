Anupam Kher Visits Sonali Bendre In New York, Calls Her 'Hero'

Highlights
Sonali Bendre, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, had a special visitor. Anupam Kher revealed on Twitter that he met Sonali Bendre and spent "some quality time" with the actress. "I have done few films with Sonali Bendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright and a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15 days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in New York. And I can easily say, "She is my hero," read Anupam Kher's tweet. Anupam Kher is currently in New York, shooting for New Amsterdam - a medical drama series. Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre had co-starred in films like Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Dil Hi Dil Mein.
I have done few films with @iamsonalibendre. We've met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in NY. And I can easily say,"She is my HERO." pic.twitter.com/z6iBe2s7fy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2018
In July, Sonali had revealed that she's been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and is being treated for it. On her Instagram and Twitter handles, the 43-year-old actress shared a lengthy note where she described the diagnosis of cancer as "unexpected" and wrote: "Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming... My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for." This is the post Sonali Bendre shared from New York.
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
Sonali Bendre keeps her fans updated about her health and shares inspirational posts on social media. On Friendship day, Sonali had shared photos with her friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi. "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why." she wrote.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Sonali Bendre is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl, who are parents to 13 year old Ranveer. Goldie Behl, earlier this month, had shared the news that Sonali is "stable" and that they have begun the journey with "positivity." "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali, she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positive," Goldie Behl tweeted.
Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali... she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.— goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018
Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for son Ranveer, who turned 13 on Saturday. With an emotional note on Instagram and video with photographs of herself and Ranveer, Sonali wished him on his special day. "Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this." Sonali mentioned that she misses being with her son on his special day and wrote: "Wow, you're a teenager now. Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!"
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl
Sonali Bendre has been part of films like Sarfarosh, Hum Sath-Sath Hai, Major Saab and Kal Ho Naa Ho. She was last seen in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013).