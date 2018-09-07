'About Sonali Bendre, It Was A Rumour,' Tweets BJP Lawmaker, After Being Criticised For Spreading Death Hoax

Sonali Bendre in New York (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Highlights Ram Kadam had tweeted about her death in Marathi He deleted the tweet later "I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," he later posted

"About Sonali Bendre ji, it was a rumour since last two days. I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," tweeted BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam some hours ago, after being bashed severely for posting a message of condolence for actress Sonali Bendre. A screenshot of his tweet, now deleted, has been carried by several media outlets. Ram Kadam had tweeted about Sonali Bendre in Marathi, along with a picture of the 43-year-old actress. Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York. "Popular Bollywood and Marathi diva, who has been entertaining with her performances, which were highly appreciated by her fans is no more. Sonali Bendre passed away in America," translates Ram Kadam's message in English, as per a Times Of India report.

Later, in his apology (of sorts), he tweeted this.

About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018

Without taking any name, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shaina NC condemned the rumours and tweeted, "People should show restraint, as our dear friend Sonali Bendre is fighting valiantly in the fight against cancer and is on the road to recovery. All she requires is our PRAYERS and not stupid RUMOURS."

People should show restraint as our dear friend @iamsonalibendre is fighting valiantly in the fight against #cancer and is on the road to recovery. All she requires is our PRAYERS and not stupid RUMOURS. — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) September 7, 2018

In July, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's suffering from cancer. In a lengthy Instagram post, she said she's "taking this battle head on."

She recently posted about wearing a wig for her "new look."

Meanwhile, on Friday, a case was also registered against Ram Kadam in Maharashtra's Solapur district over his controversial "will kidnap the girl" statement, which he had said during a dahi handi celebration in Mumbai earlier this week.