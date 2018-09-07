'About Sonali Bendre, It Was A Rumour,' Tweets BJP Lawmaker, After Being Criticised For Spreading Death Hoax

Highlights
- Ram Kadam had tweeted about her death in Marathi
- He deleted the tweet later
- "I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," he later posted
"About Sonali Bendre ji, it was a rumour since last two days. I pray to God for her good health and speedy recovery," tweeted BJP lawmaker Ram Kadam some hours ago, after being bashed severely for posting a message of condolence for actress Sonali Bendre. A screenshot of his tweet, now deleted, has been carried by several media outlets. Ram Kadam had tweeted about Sonali Bendre in Marathi, along with a picture of the 43-year-old actress. Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing cancer treatment in New York. "Popular Bollywood and Marathi diva, who has been entertaining with her performances, which were highly appreciated by her fans is no more. Sonali Bendre passed away in America," translates Ram Kadam's message in English, as per a Times Of India report.
Later, in his apology (of sorts), he tweeted this.
About Sonali Bendre ji It was rumour . Since last two days .. I pray to God for her good health & speedy recovery— Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) September 7, 2018
Without taking any name, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shaina NC condemned the rumours and tweeted, "People should show restraint, as our dear friend Sonali Bendre is fighting valiantly in the fight against cancer and is on the road to recovery. All she requires is our PRAYERS and not stupid RUMOURS."
People should show restraint as our dear friend @iamsonalibendre is fighting valiantly in the fight against #cancer and is on the road to recovery. All she requires is our PRAYERS and not stupid RUMOURS.— Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) September 7, 2018
In July, Sonali Bendre revealed that she's suffering from cancer. In a lengthy Instagram post, she said she's "taking this battle head on."
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
She recently posted about wearing a wig for her "new look."
"Vanity is my favourite sin." - Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony ), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us... A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels.... All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt... "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good... Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a case was also registered against Ram Kadam in Maharashtra's Solapur district over his controversial "will kidnap the girl" statement, which he had said during a dahi handi celebration in Mumbai earlier this week.