<i>Game Of Thrones</i> Actor Iain Glen Roped In For Anupam Kher's Directorial <i>Tanvi The Great</i>

Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is set to perform in Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great. Recently, a leaked image from the set of the film went viral and set the social media abuzz. In the viral pictures, Anupam Kher can be seen demonstrating a scene to the actor. In another picture, the two actors can be seen facing each other. The film, produced by Anupam Kher Studio, boasts of a talented team including Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keervani and Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty.

A source shared, "Iain Glen will be playing a substantial role in the film. Anupam Kher, has got all the celebrated people in his team from Oscar winning- M.M. Keervani to do the music, Academy winner Resul Pookuty as Sound Designer, many more dignitaries . The joining of this Game of Thrones star Iain adds to the excitement."

Anupam Kher announced the news of the film on his birthday featuring a video with his mother. Anupam Kher made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen in the upcoming movie Vijay 69. Produced by YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of an old man, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at 69.The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu.