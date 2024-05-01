Jab Anupam Kher Met His 'Favorite Person' Jr NTR

Image shared on X. (Image courtesy: tarak9999)

Jr NTR, who arrived in Mumbai last month to shoot a key scene for his upcoming film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, hung out with veteran actor Anupam Kher. On Wednesday, Anupam Kher shared a picture with the star from their recent catch up on social media and also praised Jr NTR for his dedication towards his craft. Sharing the picture on social media, the Kashmir Files star wrote a sweet note for him. He expressed his admiration for him, calling the RRR actor his “favourite person”. “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actors, @tarak9999, last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors," read Anupam Kher's caption.

Shortly afterwards, Jr NTR reciprocated the sweet gesture with an admiration post. Reposting the picture, he wrote on X, “The joy of running into an actor whose body of work I have always admired is indescribable. May you continue to inspire generations of actors to come sir”.

See Anupam Kher and Jr NTR's X exchange:

The joy of running into an actor whose body of work I have always admired is indescribable. May you continue to inspire generations of actors to come sir. https://t.co/qLyiwkSs5P — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 1, 2024

Last Sunday, Jr NTR joined his co-star Hrithik Roshan and other friends from the Bollywood fraternity for dinner on Sunday night. Actress Alia Bhatt, who co-starred alongside Jr NTR in the blockbuster film RRR, was part of the gathering.

Take a look at some pictures from the night:

Recently, behind the scene photos from the sets of War 2 went viral on social media. The pictures were shared by several fan pages dedicated to both the superstars. Hrithik Roshan is seen dressed in a blue t-shirt that he paired it with a vest jacket, while Jr NTR is seen in an black outfit in the photos. Jr NTR landed in Mumbai earlier this month to kickstart the shoot. Check out the viral photos from the sets of War 2 here:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.