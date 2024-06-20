'God Give Them Wisdom': Anupam Kher After 2 Men Stole Safe From Office

Anupam Kher's office went to the police after noticing the broken doors and filed an FIR (File)

Two thieves allegedly broke into actor Anupam Kher's Mumbai office and stole an entire safe from the accounts department. Negatives of a film produced by the actor's firm were in the safe along with other valuables, Mr Kher said in a post on X.

The veteran actor shared a video with the post that showed the broken lock on the door of his Andheri office and wrote: "This video was made by my office people before the police came!" The hatch bolt on the door was also broken.

कल रात मेरे वीरा देसाई रोड वाले ऑफ़िस में दो चोरों ने मेरे ऑफ़िस के दो दरवाज़ों को तोड़ा और अकाउंटस डिपार्टमेंट से पूरा सेफ़ (जो शायद वो तोड़ नहीं पाये) और हमारी कंपनी द्वारा निर्मित एक फ़िल्म के नेगेटिव जो एक बॉक्स में थे, चुराकर ले गए।हमारे ऑफिस ने FIR करवा दिया है।और पुलिस ने… pic.twitter.com/aqmjfOINEM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2024

The two thieves were reportedly seen on CCTV footage getting into an autorickshaw with the stolen items.

Mr Kher's office went to the police after noticing the broken doors and filed an FIR.

"Last night, two thieves broke two doors of my office in Veera Desai Road and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company that were in a box. Our office has filed an FIR and the police have assured that the thieves will be caught very soon. Because in the CCTV camera, both can be seen sitting in an auto with the goods. May God give them wisdom," he wrote.