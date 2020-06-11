Gabriella Demetriades Began Her Day On A Healthy Note

Gabriella in a still from the video. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades, who is a fitness enthusiast, just like her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, shared a video from her morning workout session on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Gabriella, dressed in a tank top and a pair of track pants, can be seen skipping in the video. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she captioned it: "Start the day off with these and you will immediately have a smile (and sweat) hahaha." In the comments section, Gabriella helped her Instafam by answering a few questions pertaining to fitness. A fan asked Gabriella to share her food and workout routine to help shed "post-delivery weight," to which the model replied, "I'm also struggling with the last 7 kgs. First 20 I lost quickly. It's about eating right and workouts regularly." Another Instagram user asked Gabriella, "So you got your abs back. How long did it take?" Gabriella's reply was, "Not long. My abs come quickly. I carry my weight on my lower half."

Earlier this week, Gabriella shared a picture collage from her post-workout session. An excerpt from which read, "Sweat it out, even if it's for 5 minutes, do it, create something, even if it's a pie, sing along even if you're tone deaf I promise you will feel lighter."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

Meanwhile, Gabriella's boyfriend Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.