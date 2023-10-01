Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: The Film Witnesses 'Excellent Growth'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Fukrey 3 has witnessed “excellent growth” on day 3 of its release, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Fukrey 3's total collection at the Indian box office stands at Rs 28.30 crore. Along with a poster Fukrey 3, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Fukrey 3, as expected, witnesses excellent growth on Day 3, hits double digits to consolidate and cement its status…Double digits on Sunday - Monday should ensure Rs 50 crore *extended* weekend, which would be a Fantastic score… Thursday Rs 8.82 crore, Friday Rs 7.81 crore, Saturday Rs 11.67 crore. Total: Rs 28.30 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Fukrey3, as expected, witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on Day 3, hits DOUBLE DIGITS to consolidate and cement its status… Double digits on Sun - Mon should ensure ₹ 50 cr *extended* weekend, which would be a FANTASTIC SCORE… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr. Total: ₹ 28.30… pic.twitter.com/Ec0zhxMiGL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2023

After day 2, Fukrey 3 minted Rs 16.63 crore at the box office. On the opening day, the film collected Rs 7.81 crore, said Taran Adarsh. The note attached to the Instagram post read, "Fukrey 3 stays steady on Day 2 [working day, after partial holiday on Thursday]...Business should gather momentum from Saturday - Monday... Eyes Rs 45 crore - Rs 50 crore total in its extended weekend [till Monday]... Thursday Rs 8.82 crore, Friday Rs 7.81 crore. Total: Rs 16.63 crore.”

The first part of Fukrey was released in 2013. The film featured Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand. The second instalment, Fukrey Returns, was released in 2017.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Fukrey 3 is an unfunny caper that tries very, very hard to muster up the comic energy of Fukrey, released a decade ago, and Fukrey Returns (2017). Not only does the effort show, it yields precious little. The boys were in high school when we first them - the actors playing the parts were all of ten years younger and their callow brushes with dreams and disasters were that much more convincing.”