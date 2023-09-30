Fukrey 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Film 'Stays Steady' At Rs 16 Crore

A teaser from the movie. (Courtesy: PankajTripathi)

Fukrey 3, featuring an ensemble cast of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi maintained a "steady" growth on day 2 of its release, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The movie is likely to reap benefit from the weekend, predicts Taran Adarsh in his report. The movie managed to earn Rs 16.63 crore after two days of its release. On Friday alone, the movie earned Rs 7.81 crore. "Fukrey3 stays steady on Day 2 [working day, after partial holiday on Thu]... Biz should gather momentum from Sat - Mon... Eyes ₹ 45 cr - ₹ 50 cr total in its extended weekend [till Mon]... Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr. Total: ₹ 16.63 cr," wrote Taran Adarsh in his Instagram post.

Fukrey 3 performed well on its opening day though the Ganapati Visarjan in Maharashtra "hampered its business", mentioned Taran Adarsh. He wrote, "Fukrey3 fares well on Day 1... Evening / night shows perform better... Biz in Maharashtra affected due to GanpatiVisarjan... Needs to witness substantial growth from Fri - Mon for a strong, impressive total... Thu ₹ 8.82 cr. India biz. Boxoffice."

Fukrey 3 largely opened to average reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Fukrey 3 is an unfunny caper that tries very, very hard to muster up the comic energy of Fukrey, released a decade ago, and Fukrey Returns (2017). Not only does the effort show, it yields precious little. The boys were in high school when we first them - the actors playing the parts were all of ten years younger and their callow brushes with dreams and disasters were that much more convincing."

Fukrey released in 2013 and the movie garnered much love from the audience. Fukrey stars Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha. Fukrey Returns released in 2017. The third installment of the movie retained the cast sans Ali Fazal.